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My Philips Avent digital thermometer shows a dot on the display

Published on 24 June 2026

The dot on the display of your Philips Avent thermometer tells you that the battery is low. Be sure to replace the battery as soon as you see this symbol lighting up to ensure the accuracy of your thermometer. Find out how to replace the battery yourself.

Avent Thermometer battery indicator

Replace the battery as soon as you see the battery indicator to ensure the accuracy of your thermometer.

Instructions on how to replace the battery

  1. Gently squeeze the side of the cap to remove
  2. Carefully remove the battery from the tray. Note: do not pull out the battery tray (A) more than 1cm, otherwise the sensor might break off. You have to pull it out a little bit to get to the battery.
  3. Insert the new battery
  4. Place the cap back on the thermometer

NOTE: Batteries contain hazardous materials. Make sure that you properly dispose of used batteries.

replace battery avent thermometer
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