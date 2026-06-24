Replace the battery as soon as you see the battery indicator to ensure the accuracy of your thermometer.
Instructions on how to replace the battery
- Gently squeeze the side of the cap to remove
- Carefully remove the battery from the tray. Note: do not pull out the battery tray (A) more than 1cm, otherwise the sensor might break off. You have to pull it out a little bit to get to the battery.
- Insert the new battery
- Place the cap back on the thermometer
NOTE: Batteries contain hazardous materials. Make sure that you properly dispose of used batteries.