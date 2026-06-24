Before styling your hair with the Philips Multistyler Hot Brush make sure you comb your hair properly to completely detangle them.
If your hair is getting trapped or tangled in your Philips Multistyler Hot Brush, follow our troubleshooting advice to solve this issue yourself.
Before styling your hair with the Philips Multistyler Hot Brush make sure you comb your hair properly to completely detangle them.
When you are styling your hair using the hot brush attachment of your Philips Hair Styler, make sure you rotate your brush in only one direction. Hold it in position for 10- 15 seconds to get the best result.
If you have tried the advice above but your hair is still getting stuck in your multi-styler hot brush, then please contact us for further support.
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