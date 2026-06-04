Philips Support

How do I brush my teeth using the Sonicare app?

The Sonicare app works with all Philips connected toothbrushes. Follow the brushing instructions below or view the instructional video.

Open the Sonicare app.

Connect your toothbrush to the app.

Place your toothbrush on your teeth as indicated in the app.

Start brushing to activate the guided brushing feature.

Follow the instructions in the app. Limit the amount of movement for the best results.

Your toothbrush will turn off automatically after finishing the complete brushing cycle.



The app will give you the insights that you can use to improve your brushing habits.