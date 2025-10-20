Philips Support

How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?

To connect your Bluetooth Philips Sonicare toothbrush to the Sonicare app, ensure that your toothbrush and phone are paired via Bluetooth. If you are using the app for the first time, you will need to pair your toothbrush. Follow the instructions provided in the app.



Once your toothbrush is paired with the app, it will connect and sync when turned on. Your phone needs to be nearby with Bluetooth activated and the app open.

