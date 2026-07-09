If you get a burning or chemical-like smell while using your Philips Hair Dryer or Straightener, check our troubleshooting advice to solve this issue.
Some styling devices like hairdryers and straighteners produce a strange smell when used for the first time. This is nothing to worry about and this smell usually fades away after a few uses. To minimize this smell try styling your hair in a well-ventilated room, or keep a nearby window open.
Another reason for your hair styler to produce a burning smell might be that it is dirty. If there are some dust particles or residue accumulated on your straightnere or hair dryer, they might burn due to the high temperature of the device and start smelling. To solve this issue, clean your styling device properly before each use. For specific instructions on how to clean your Philips Hair Styler please refer to your user manual. If the advice above does not solve your issue, please contact us for further support.