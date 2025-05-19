TAT2000BK/97
The essential everyday buds
Upgrade your everyday essentials with the small true wireless earbuds that fit like a dream and sound great too. You get up to 32 hours play time with the pocket-sized charging case and your calls will be clearer than ever.See all benefits
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These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won’t need to turn up the volume to get the best sound out of their 6 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the earbud controls, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.
You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 25 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the charging case and they’ll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 10 minutes gives you an extra hour, and Mono mode lets you use either earbud while the other one charges. The case can be charged via USB-C.
If you’re on a call, our four-mic set up and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy café, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!
Bluetooth 5.4 brings you a steadier connection for seamless streaming without annoying dips in the sound. You can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time and manage connected devices via the Philips Headphones app. Android users can also use Google Fast Pair and Windows users can use Microsoft Swift Pair.
Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don’t mind a little rain! Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won’t mind a little sweat either.
The ear tips rest gently but securely in your ear canal and interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers let you find your perfect fit. Touch controls on the earbuds keep things simple and you can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.
As well as customizing the earbud touch controls, our companion app lets you activate Dynamic Bass or fine-tune your sound with the in-app equalizer. Plus, you can use the app to manage connected devices, keep your earbud’s firmware up to date—and more.
Music to podcasts, you’ll love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large drivers tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you’re into, you’ll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.
We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. These earbuds are made with RCS-certified post-consumer recycled plastics, and our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Inner Carton
Power
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Design
Telecommunication
Dimensions
Voice assistant
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