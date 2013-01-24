Home
Clock Radio

TAR3205/98
    Wake up ready to go

    Keep it simple with this FM digital clock radio. Plenty of presets make station navigation a breeze, and you can set the alarm to wake you to a gently rising radio volume. Want to sleep in? Just reach out and hit the snooze button. See all benefits

    Wake up ready to go

      • FM, Digital tuning
      • Dual alarm

      FM digital radio

      The FM tuner delivers clear reception, and you can set up to 10 presets for your favorite stations. The display shows the time clearly.

      Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to the radio

      Drift into restful sleep with your favorite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.

      Dual alarm. One clock, two wakeup calls

      The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms, and the Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing radio volume to ease you into the day.

      Battery backup if the power fails

      This alarm clock has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.

      Technical Specifications

      • Clock

        Display
        LED
        Type
        Digital

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • Buzzer
        • FM radio
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9 mins
        24 hours alarm reset
        Yes
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM
        FM frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        No. of preset stations
        10

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        200 mW
        Sound System
        Mono

      • Power

        Power type
        AC Input
        AC power input
        100-240V, 50/60 Hz
        Operation power consumption
        <3W
        Standby power consumption
        <1W
        Backup battery
        AAA x 2 (not included)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Warranty certificate
        • Quick start guide

      • Dimensions

        Product height
        54  mm
        Product depth
        131  mm
        Product width
        131  mm
        Product weight
        0.204  kg
        Packaging Depth
        60  mm
        Packaging Height
        190  mm
        Packaging Width
        136  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.367  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Warranty certificate
      • Quick start guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

