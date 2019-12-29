2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAPR802/98
More to love
Whatever you’re into, get into it more with this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device.
DAB+
Spotify connect
Bluetooth®
Music. Spoken word. True crime. This internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.
The matte black wooden cabinet surrounds a large, high-gloss color display, and a black metal speaker grille. The display shows album art and song information from Spotify Connect, and station logos when you use internet radio or DAB.
A 3" full-range speaker delivers clear sound. A bass-reflex port fills in the low tones, giving you rounded, powerful bass response. The wireless range is 10 m.
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