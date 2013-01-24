More to love
Whatever you’re into, get into it more with this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More to love
Whatever you’re into, get into it more with this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device. See all benefits
More to love
Whatever you’re into, get into it more with this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More to love
Whatever you’re into, get into it more with this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device. See all benefits
Music. Spoken word. True crime. This internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.
The matte black wooden cabinet surrounds a large, high-gloss color display, and a black metal speaker grille. The display shows album art and song information from Spotify Connect, and station logos when you use internet radio or DAB.
A 3" full-range speaker delivers clear sound. A bass-reflex port fills in the low tones, giving you rounded, powerful bass response. The wireless range is 10 m.
Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.
The Sleep Timer lets you drift into restful sleep with your favorite radio station playing in the background. The Dual Alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.
Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Sound
Bluetooth® wireless technology
Convenience
Display
Power
Accessories
Dimensions