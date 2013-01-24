Other items in the box
- User Manual
- Quick start guide
- Warranty certificate
Helps you wake. Helps you sleep.
Wake up ready to go. This clock radio will charge your phone and wake you with a gently rising alarm tone, or slowly increasing radio volume. There’s a sleep timer so you can fall asleep to the radio, and a night-light too.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The mirror-finished display clearly shows the time and doubles as a touch control panel. You can adjust the display brightness.
Battery backup ensures memory of time during power failure
The Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.
The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.
Drift into restful sleep with your favorite radio station playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected station for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off. No more waking in the middle of the night, wondering why the radio is still on!
A handy USB port lets you use the clock's power supply to charge your phone while you sleep.
If you need to get up at night, simply press the top of the clock to turn on the night-light. A second press decreases the brightness to give you a pleasantly dim glow.
