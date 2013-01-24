Home
    Wake up ready to go. This clock radio will charge your phone and wake you with a gently rising alarm tone, or slowly increasing radio volume. There’s a sleep timer so you can fall asleep to the radio, and a night-light too.

    Wake up ready to go. This clock radio will charge your phone and wake you with a gently rising alarm tone, or slowly increasing radio volume. There’s a sleep timer so you can fall asleep to the radio, and a night-light too.

    Wake up ready to go. This clock radio will charge your phone and wake you with a gently rising alarm tone, or slowly increasing radio volume. There’s a sleep timer so you can fall asleep to the radio, and a night-light too.

    Wake up ready to go. This clock radio will charge your phone and wake you with a gently rising alarm tone, or slowly increasing radio volume. There’s a sleep timer so you can fall asleep to the radio, and a night-light too.

      Mirror-finished display. Elegant and clear

      The mirror-finished display clearly shows the time and doubles as a touch control panel. You can adjust the display brightness.

      Battery backup in event of power failure

      Battery backup ensures memory of time during power failure

      Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume slowly increases

      The Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.

      Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

      The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

      Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favorite station

      Drift into restful sleep with your favorite radio station playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected station for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off. No more waking in the middle of the night, wondering why the radio is still on!

      USB port. Charge your phone

      A handy USB port lets you use the clock's power supply to charge your phone while you sleep.

      Night-light. Tap the top of the clock

      If you need to get up at night, simply press the top of the clock to turn on the night-light. A second press decreases the brightness to give you a pleasantly dim glow.

      Technical Specifications

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12H
        • 24H
        Display
        LED

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • Digital tuning
        Frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        No. of preset stations
        20

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • Radio Alarm
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Dual alarm time
        • Gentle Wake
        Sleep Timer
        Yes
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low
        Volume control
        Up/ Down

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Backup battery
        CR2032 (included)
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        110 x 55 x 110  mm
        Net weight
        0.426  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        171 x 70 x 120 mm
        Gross weight
        0.5  kg
        Product weight
        0.28  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        1

      • USB Charging

        5V, 1A
        Yes

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User Manual
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

