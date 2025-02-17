Search terms

EN
AR
  • You move, they won’t You move, they won’t You move, they won’t

    Open-ear wireless sports headphones

    TAA1708YL/97

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    You move, they won’t

    These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.

    See all benefits

    Available in:

    Open-ear wireless sports headphones

    Similar products

    See all Sports

    You move, they won’t

    • Open-ear fit
    • Clear call quality

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    An IPX4 rating and powerful 16 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather. The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

    Balanced sound wherever you are

    These headphones feature an Adaptive Equal Loudness Compensation (AELC) algorithm. This adjusts the treble and bass so that whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.

    AI mic for clear call quality

    Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

    Sound without earphones. Open-ear design

    With specialized chamber and algorithm, Directional Acoustic technology beams music into your ear canal, minimizing leakage and vibration and retaining detail and bass. All the benefits of an open-ear design with improved sound quality and comfort.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20-20 KHz
      Speaker diameter
      16 mm
      Impedance
      16 ohms
      Sensitivity
      98 dB(1 KHz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • HFP
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      Maximum range
      max 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      51.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      60
      Width
      42.5  cm
      Gross weight
      10.76  kg
      Height
      33.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 15204 2

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      yes
      Number of batteries
      1
      Music play time
      8  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      140  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      19  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      13.5  cm
      Depth
      5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 15204 5
      Gross weight
      0.1  kg
      Nett weight
      0.035  kg
      Tare weight
      0.065  kg

    • Accessories

      Others
      Quick start guide
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable

    • Design

      Color
      Beige
      Ear fitting
      Open-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Open fit

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 AI mic

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Press Multi-Function button
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.