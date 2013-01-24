Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC8535/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Wireless freedom, clear sound Wireless freedom, clear sound Wireless freedom, clear sound
    -{discount-value}

    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    SHC8535/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Wireless freedom, clear sound

    Freedom to enjoy music at home. With the HiFi sound reproduction, this Philips SHC8535/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    Wireless freedom, clear sound

    Freedom to enjoy music at home. With the HiFi sound reproduction, this Philips SHC8535/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits

    Wireless freedom, clear sound

    Freedom to enjoy music at home. With the HiFi sound reproduction, this Philips SHC8535/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    Wireless freedom, clear sound

    Freedom to enjoy music at home. With the HiFi sound reproduction, this Philips SHC8535/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all tv-headphones

      Wireless freedom, clear sound

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear
      • Soft ear cushions

      3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

      Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

      The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

      Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

      40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

      FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

      With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Signal/noise ratio
        > 68  dB
        Channel separation
        > 30  dB
        Frequency range
        10 - 21,000  Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Pilot tone frequency
        19 kHz
        Effective range
        100  m
        Modulation
        FM
        Number of channel
        3
        Carrier frequency range
        863.5 - 864.5 MHz

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indicator
        yes
        Automatic power off
        yes
        Operating time
        +/- 15 hours
        Low battery indicator
        yes

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2.4 VDC
        Power supply transmitter
        AC/DC adapter 8 V/375 mA

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        3.72  kg
        Height
        32.5  cm
        Length
        39  cm
        Nett weight
        1.968  kg
        Tare weight
        1.752  kg
        Width
        26  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71050 9
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        12.2  cm
        Gross weight
        1.032  kg
        Height
        32  cm
        Nett weight
        0.656  kg
        Tare weight
        0.376  kg
        Width
        24  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 71050 2
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        10  cm
        Height
        20  cm
        Weight
        0.308  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SHC AC-DC adapter
      • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
      • Batteries
      • Charging cable
      • Transmitter

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.