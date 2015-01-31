2 year warranty
Discontinued
Wireless freedom, clear sound
Freedom to enjoy music at home. With the HiFi sound reproduction, this Philips SHC8535/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Soft ear cushions
Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
boby56
31/01/2015
United Kingdom
Really good stuff, awesome sound
I'm really happy with this purchase. I use it daily at work. It does tend to reduce most loud-ish noises in the factory, which allows you to enjoy your music better. However i had to modify the bit going round the head so that they wouldn't fall when working with my head leaning forward.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Swanny
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Good comfortable headphones
It does what it says on the cans :-), a good all round wire free set of head phones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones