Bluetooth Headset
Wireless freedom, powerful sound
Designed for wireless freedom on the go, these Philips MyJam FreshTones BT earphones feature 14.2mm drivers for big bass and optimal fit designed around ear geometry. See all benefits
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Wireless freedom, powerful sound
Designed to fit ear geometry
- 14.2mm drivers/ open-back
- Earbud
- Flat cable
14.2mm speaker drivers for powerful sound and rich bass
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with a bass vent design on the earphones for rich bass.
Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support
Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.
Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls
Enjoy the freedom of listening to music and phone calls - without the hassle of a cable. Change tracks, volume control, and answer calls with an easy to use remote control.
Designed to fit ear geometry comfortably
A design based on ear geometry creates a comfortable, snug fit for everyone.
Flex-grip cable relief enhances durability and connectivity
Using a rubberized Flex-grip cable relief between the headphones and the cable, the connection is protected from damage through repeated bending extending its life.
Tangle-free flat cable for convenience on the go
Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always.
Technical Specifications
-
Sound
- Acoustic system
-
open
- Frequency response
-
8 - 24 000
Hz
- Speaker diameter
-
14.2
mm
- Sensitivity
-
107
dB
- Maximum power input
-
30
mW
- Impedance
-
32
ohm
-
Connectivity
- Bluetooth version
-
4.1
- Bluetooth profiles
-
- Maximum range
-
10
m
-
Outer Carton
- Length
-
19
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
3
- Width
-
9.5
cm
- Gross weight
-
0.286
kg
- Height
-
13.3
cm
- GTIN
-
1 69 25970 70925 2
- Nett weight
-
0.105
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.181
kg
-
Convenience
- Volume control
-
Yes
- Call management
-
Answer / End call
-
Power
- Battery type
-
Li-Polymer
- Music play time
-
4.5*
hour(s)
- Standby time
-
Up to 55 hr
- Talk time
-
4.5* hours
- Battery weight
-
2.5 g
-
Packaging dimensions
- Height
-
17.5
cm
- Packaging type
-
Carton
- Type of shelf placement
-
Both
- Width
-
2.5
cm
- Depth
-
9.5
cm
- Number of products included
-
1
- EAN
-
69 25970 70925 5
- Gross weight
-
0.074
kg
- Nett weight
-
0.035
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.039
kg
-
Product dimensions
- Height
-
8
cm
- Width
-
4
cm
- Depth
-
2
cm
- Weight
-
0.0147
kg
-
Design
- Color
-
White
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