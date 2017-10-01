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  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound Wireless freedom, powerful sound Wireless freedom, powerful sound
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    Bluetooth Headset

    SHB5250WT/00

    Wireless freedom, powerful sound

    Designed for wireless freedom on the go, these Philips MyJam FreshTones BT earphones feature 14.2mm drivers for big bass and optimal fit designed around ear geometry.

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    Bluetooth Headset

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    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Wireless freedom, powerful sound

    Designed to fit ear geometry

    • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back
    • Earbud
    • Flat cable
    14.2mm speaker drivers for powerful sound and rich bass

    14.2mm speaker drivers for powerful sound and rich bass

    Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with a bass vent design on the earphones for rich bass.

    Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

    Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

    Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.

    Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls

    Wireless control for music enjoyment and calls

    Enjoy the freedom of listening to music and phone calls - without the hassle of a cable. Change tracks, volume control, and answer calls with an easy to use remote control.

    Designed to fit ear geometry comfortably

    Designed to fit ear geometry comfortably

    A design based on ear geometry creates a comfortable, snug fit for everyone.

    Flex-grip cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

    Using a rubberized Flex-grip cable relief between the headphones and the cable, the connection is protected from damage through repeated bending extending its life.

    Tangle-free flat cable for convenience on the go

    Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      open
      Frequency response
      8 - 24 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      14.2  mm
      Sensitivity
      107  dB
      Maximum power input
      30  mW
      Impedance
      32  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      4.1
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Maximum range
      10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      19  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Gross weight
      0.286  kg
      Height
      13.3  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 25970 70925 2
      Nett weight
      0.105  kg
      Tare weight
      0.181  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Call management
      Answer / End call

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-Polymer
      Music play time
      4.5*  hour(s)
      Standby time
      Up to 55 hr
      Talk time
      4.5* hours
      Battery weight
      2.5 g

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      2.5  cm
      Depth
      9.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 25970 70925 5
      Gross weight
      0.074  kg
      Nett weight
      0.035  kg
      Tare weight
      0.039  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      8  cm
      Width
      4  cm
      Depth
      2  cm
      Weight
      0.0147  kg

    • Design

      Color
      White

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