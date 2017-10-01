Search terms

EN
AR
  • Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    SHB4385BK/00

    Feel it. BASS+

    Philips BASS+ True Wireless headphones bring you big, bold bass with total freedom. Live unchained with rock solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Feel it. BASS+

    • 8.2mm drivers/ closed back
    • In-ear
    • 6 + 6 hrs playtime
    • Secure fit
    3 cap sizes for custom fit

    3 cap sizes for custom fit

    Silicon ear caps come in 3 sizes for a better, customized fit.

    Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

    Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

    With 6 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music rolling for long sessions. Connecting to the charging case also gets you another 6 hours of playtime.

    8.2 mm speaker drivers

    8.2 mm speaker drivers

    BASS+ headphones feature 8.2 mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

    Big, bold bass you can feel

    Big, bold bass you can feel

    This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

    Bluetooth wireless technology

    Bluetooth wireless technology

    Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.

    Control calls, music and volume

    Control calls, music and volume

    Control is just a click away. Single, double and triple presses activate different features in different modes, for easy controls whether you're playing your music or taking a call.

    Compact charging case with lanyard

    Compact charging case with lanyard

    The lightweight, compact charging case capsule includes a handy lanyard to attach to your bag and keep your hands free.

    Convenient hands-free calling

    Convenient hands-free calling

    Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.1

    Great noise isolation

    Great noise isolation

    Using a closed-back acoustic design, BASS+ headphones keep ambient noise out and great sound in, with enhanced passive noise isolation to pull you deeper into your music.

    Stability fin for secure fit

    Stability fin for secure fit

    Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ True Wireless headphones feature stability fin for secure fit.

    USB charging cable

    USB charging cable

    The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      9 - 21,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      8.2 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Magnet type
      NdFeB
      Sensitivity
      107  dB

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      4.1
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      17  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10.8  cm
      Gross weight
      0.61  kg
      Height
      19  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 98155 6
      Nett weight
      0.333  kg
      Tare weight
      0.277  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Call management
      • Answer / End call
      • Reject call
      • Switch between call and music

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-Polymer
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      6  hour(s)
      Standby time
      50 hr
      Talk time
      6 hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.4  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.65  cm
      Depth
      5.25  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 98155 9
      Gross weight
      0.165  kg
      Nett weight
      0.111  kg
      Tare weight
      0.054  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      9.95  cm
      Width
      4.85  cm
      Depth
      4.85  cm
      Weight
      0.091  kg

    • Accessories

      USB cable
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes
      Ear caps
      3 sizes

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Actual results may vary
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.