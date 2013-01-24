Home
    A smile for you and your baby

    The Philips Avent digital thermometer is your bedroom and bath time buddy. It helps you easily monitor the room or water temperature while your little one inspects its playful petals. See all benefits

      A smile for you and your baby

      Happy moments from bath time to bed time

      • Unique and playful design
      • Safe to play with
      • Waterproof and floats
      • Bath and bedroom measurement
      Comfy bathing at a safe temperature

      Comfy bathing at a safe temperature

      Enjoy complete confidence in your baby's bath time comfort. Use the thermometer to check bath water stays between 36.5°C and 38°C. Keep it below 39°C for your baby's safety.

      Upright digital display

      Upright digital display

      We know you already have your hands full. So we designed our accurate digitial display to sit upright for clear and easy reading, even at a glance.

      Great sleep starts with the perfect room temperature

      Help your baby sleep soundly and sweetly by keeping the room temperature around 18°C. Not too cool. Not too cozy. Just right!

      Tactile design with high safety standards

      The bath and bedroom thermometer should be as fun for your baby as it is reassuring for you. So whatever the age of your baby, we made sure it complies with all the safety standards you would expect.

      Tactile design is safe and fun

      Fully waterproof and engineered to float, the bath and bedroom thermometer is a handy companion at bath time. So you and your baby can just enjoy another happy moment together.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Complies with
        EN 71
        Operating temperature range
        10-45  °C

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-12 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

