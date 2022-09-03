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2 year warranty

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  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby
  • A smile for you and your baby

Discontinued

Philips AventDigital thermometer

SCH480/20

4.7

| (22) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

A smile for you and your baby

The Philips Avent digital thermometer is your bedroom and bath time buddy. It helps you easily monitor the room or water temperature while your little one inspects its playful petals.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Happy moments from bath time to bed time

A smile for you and your baby

  • Unique and playful design

  • Safe to play with

  • Waterproof and floats

  • Bath and bedroom measurement

Comfy bathing at a safe temperature

Comfy bathing at a safe temperature

Enjoy complete confidence in your baby's bath time comfort. Use the thermometer to check bath water stays between 36.5°C and 38°C. Keep it below 39°C for your baby's safety.

Great sleep starts with the perfect room temperature

Help your baby sleep soundly and sweetly by keeping the room temperature around 18°C. Not too cool. Not too cozy. Just right!

Upright digital display

Upright digital display

We know you already have your hands full. So we designed our accurate digitial display to sit upright for clear and easy reading, even at a glance.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

22

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

1

03/09/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant!

I bought one of these for my son when he was born just over 16yrs ago - it still sits by my bed measuring the room temp! Absolutely brilliant, I can never part with it. Highly recommended.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH480/00 Baby room thermometer for bedroom and bath water

Date of Use 2020-09-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH480/00 Baby room thermometer for bedroom and bath water

Date of Use 2020-09-03

19/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very practical and fits in anywhere

What a fantastic little bit of kit. It's subdued colour and pleasant appearance helps it to fit in anywhere in your home. In the babies bedroom it sits safely and securely on the chest of drawers. It's lovely texture helps it to grip to the surface which stops it from sliding off. It's easy to read and easy to set up, which definitely helps with the not so tech savy users. It's easy to transport from room to room without any difficulty. It bath temperature floating functionality is amazing and I'm guessing will be a little bit of an added enjoyment when the baby grows up. It's brilliant to have a product that adapts from taking room temperature to taking water temperature rather than having to use two different thermometers. Would absolutely recommend this to new parents as well as people with older children.

Pros

Easy to use, ergonomic, discreet, accurate

Cons

Temperature display a little small

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH480/00 Baby room thermometer for bedroom and bath water

Date of Use 2019-02-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH480/00 Baby room thermometer for bedroom and bath water

Date of Use 2019-02-19

14/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic!

I love having products which have a dual use so I don't have to buy extra things I don't need. I keep this in my son's bedroom so I can make sure it's not getting too hot or cold when he has his naps, and then I can simply pop it in the bath to check its ok and he will happily play with it too. It's nice to have a product which is a neutral colour and not bright pink or bright blue with a garish design, so it fits in nicely with our nursery decor. It works well and I think the temperature is accurate. Overall, I'm very impressed.

Pros

Can be used in both the bedroom and the bath and also as a toy!

Cons

None!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH480/00 Baby room thermometer for bedroom and bath water

Date of Use 2020-02-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH480/00 Baby room thermometer for bedroom and bath water

Date of Use 2020-02-14

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011