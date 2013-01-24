Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    More comfort, more milk*

    Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. Use our quiet pump anytime, anywhere, even with batteries. It's easy to set up, personalize, use and clean. See all benefits

      More comfort, more milk*

      Clinically proven comfort*

      • Ultra Comfort
      • Includes 4oz Natural bottle
      Clinically proven less leaning forward*

      Clinically proven less leaning forward*

      Research* suggests that when you're relaxed, your milk flows more easily. Thanks to its unique design, you won't need to learn forward when you pump. With this breast pump, you can comfortably sit up while your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle.

      Soft cushion with massaging petals

      Soft cushion with massaging petals

      The massage cushion is made of a soft, velvety material to give you a feeling of warmth and helps stimulate your milk flow. With nature in mind, the iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, which is intended to gently help stimulate let down.

      Designed to let you express quietly

      Designed to let you express quietly

      Designed for discreet expression, anytime.

      3 customizable settings at your fingertips

      3 customizable settings at your fingertips

      With the press of a button, you can start pumping in the gentle stimulation mode to activate your let-down. To begin breast milk collection, choose one of the three flow settings for your preferred suction speed. To increase the suction, press a button again to adjust.

      Intuitive design, easy to assemble and clean

      Intuitive design, easy to assemble and clean

      The breast pump features an intuitive design that is easy to clean. And since it only has a few parts, you can quickly assemble it and get started. Before each use, we recommend you wash the parts in warm, soapy water and rinse. Then sanitize with a Philips Avent steam sterilizer, or boil them for five minutes for best results. Use a damp cloth to clean the motor unit, cap, silicone tube and adapter.

      No spills or messy transfers

      No spills or messy transfers

      Thanks to its closed system, the breast pump collects your milk directly into the storage container. This way your milk is collected while the suction tubes remain clean.

      Compatible with our natural bottles, for easy feeding

      Compatible with our natural bottles, for easy feeding

      To help you and baby on your breastfeeding journey, you'll find a 4oz Philips Natural bottle included with your pump. The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast to help make it easier for your baby to combine breast with bottle feeding. The pump also fits our breast feeding accessories, such as milk storage cups. See our Accessories tab for more options and replacement parts.

      Easy to use anywhere

      Our expression kit, which includes the funnel, cushion and bottle, is easy to hold in one hand and position on your breast. Place the lightweight base unit within easy reach for full control when pumping. It's also very convenient when you go out. Just wrap the tube around the base unit. If you plan to travel abroad, read the specifications tab to check the voltage before plugging it in or use the batteries for easy back-up.

      Easy access to warranty and support

      Your breast feeding journey is an ongoing experience. That's why we offer specialized product warranty coverage. Register your breast pump for product coverage as well as special offers and easy access to product support. Click the Support tab to see eligible details in your country.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck
        Breast pump design
        Compact design

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Easy cleaning
        • Fully compatible range
        • Intuitive assembly

      • Functions

        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Settings
        • 1 Stimulation mode
        • 3 Expression settings
        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone
        Breast pump
        BPA free* (food contact parts only)

      • What is included

        Breast pump body
        1  pcs
        Base unit incl. tubing
        1  pcs
        Standard size cushion(19.5 mm)
        1 pcs (a larger size cushion is available and sold separately)
        Natural bottle 4oz
        1  pcs
        Travel cover
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1  pcs
        Disposable breast pads
        4  pcs

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

            • Clinically proven comfort: In a test carried out on 110 mothers in the USA, UK, China and Russia in March 2016, mothers awarded an average of 8.6/10 score for Philips Avent performance on comfort.
            • More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between higher comfort levels and increased milk production. See www.philips.com/AVENT
            • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

