2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF332
Discontinued
Will the softer massage cushion still be effective for me?
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Why use a Manual, Single or Double electric Avent breast pump?
Can I use a second hand Philips Avent breast pump?
Which batteries fit Philips Avent electric breast pump?
Is the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump BPA free?
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
How to remove the valve of a Philips Avent breast pump
How to clean/sterilise the Philips Avent breast pump?
How to assemble the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump?
When should I buy a breast pump?
My Philips Avent breast pump has too much suction
My Philips Avent breast pump is scratched or cracked
My nipple does not fit the breast pump. What massage cushion size is suitable for me?
My Philips Avent breast pump is leaking
Using the Avent breast pump I express little / no milk
It hurts when using the Philips Avent breast pump.
My Philips Avent electric breast pump has low or no suction
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair