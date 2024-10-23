Search terms

    Portable shaver Portable shaver

    PQ888/06

    Portable shaving

    The new series of Philips shaver by European designer, incorporating the elements of a gentleman's decanter, with a black and silver shimmering texture for a touch of luxury, which is palm size, lightweight and portable

    Portable shaving

    • Comfort cutting system
    • Imported High Quality Steel
    • Floe 3D
    • Wet & dry
    ComfortCut Blades for a comfortable, clean shave

    ComfortCut Blades for a comfortable, clean shave

    Enjoy a clean shave with the 18 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades from stainless steel. With 37.000 cutting actions per minute each hair is comfortably cut right above the skin for a smooth, even finish, every time.

    3D Floating Heads for a comfortable shave

    3D Floating Heads for a comfortable shave

    Follow the contours of your face for a smooth shave. The shaver heads float in 3 different directions, following your facial contours for a clean shave, even in areas difficult to reach.

    Compact design yet powerful shave

    Compact design yet powerful shave

    Perfect for touch-up and clean shave on-the-go. Compact on-the-go shaver lets you quickly freshen up anytime, saving time in your busy schedule. Whether it's a sudden meeting, an unplanned outing, or a quick touch-up while traveling, having this portable tool ensures you always look the best.

    Powerful battery with quick charge

    Powerful battery with quick charge

    Travel with a peace of mind. Thanks to its durable battery, enjoy 2 months of shaving with one charge*. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    IPX7 water-resistant: showerproof and fully washable

    IPX7 water-resistant: showerproof and fully washable

    Easily clean under the water, with the IPX7 water resistant shaver. The IPX7 rating means that the shaver can be submerged in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

    Easy to clean: Built in chamber catches cut hair for no mess

    Easy to clean: Built in chamber catches cut hair for no mess

    Easy to clean: Built in chamber catches cut hair for no mess.

    Deluxe travel case to store and protect your shaver

    Deluxe travel case to store and protect your shaver

    Keep it safe and tidy with the convenient deluxe travel case. Home or away, you're always ready to go.

    Travel lock for travel

    Travel lock for travel

    Built-in travel lock prevents the shaver from turning on while on the go.

    Convenient charging

    Convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Travel and storage
      • Leather pouch
      • Travel case
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery Type
      Li-ion
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge

    • Design

      Color
      Carbon Grey
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • ComfortCut System*
      • Contour-following technology

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      Cordless use

