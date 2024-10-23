PQ888/06
Portable shaving
The new series of Philips shaver by European designer, incorporating the elements of a gentleman's decanter, with a black and silver shimmering texture for a touch of luxury, which is palm size, lightweight and portableSee all benefits
Enjoy a clean shave with the 18 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades from stainless steel. With 37.000 cutting actions per minute each hair is comfortably cut right above the skin for a smooth, even finish, every time.
Follow the contours of your face for a smooth shave. The shaver heads float in 3 different directions, following your facial contours for a clean shave, even in areas difficult to reach.
Perfect for touch-up and clean shave on-the-go. Compact on-the-go shaver lets you quickly freshen up anytime, saving time in your busy schedule. Whether it's a sudden meeting, an unplanned outing, or a quick touch-up while traveling, having this portable tool ensures you always look the best.
Travel with a peace of mind. Thanks to its durable battery, enjoy 2 months of shaving with one charge*. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
Easily clean under the water, with the IPX7 water resistant shaver. The IPX7 rating means that the shaver can be submerged in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.
Easy to clean: Built in chamber catches cut hair for no mess.
Keep it safe and tidy with the convenient deluxe travel case. Home or away, you're always ready to go.
Built-in travel lock prevents the shaver from turning on while on the go.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.
