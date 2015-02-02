NT3160/10
No pulling guaranteed
The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 3000 gently removes unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed.See all benefits
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With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.
Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.
Soft pouch includes : AA battery and 2 eyebrow combs.
The textured handle gives you better grip and control when using your nose trimmer for men, and the on/off switch is positioned for easy operation.
Start using your ear and nose trimmer right away, with the AA battery included in the box.
No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and never need to be oiled.
The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.
The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.
Use the 3 or 5mm eyebrow combs to trim or tidy up hair to a uniform length.
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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