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  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once

    5000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer

    NA555/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once

    Now, you can cook, different ingredients, in different ways, without the hassle of coordinating multiple pots and pans. You can choose the cooking method that suit the best your ingredients: Fry, Steam, or a combination of the two

    See all benefits

    5000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer

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    See all Airfryer

    Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once

    Customizing the cooking method to your ingredients

    • Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat
    • Steam to perfection for delicate, tender texture
    • Airfry and Steam for even results, no burnt spots
    • Say goodbye to fat buildup with steam cleaning
    Crispy and evenly cooked to perfection, with up to 90% less fat ¹

    Crispy and evenly cooked to perfection, with up to 90% less fat ¹

    RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and outside to create delicious homemade meals

    2 baskets and 2 sizes to suit any meal

    2 baskets and 2 sizes to suit any meal

    9L Airfryer with 2 baskets and steam function: The 6L drawer for mains, fries, and favourites, and the 3L drawer for sides and snacks. It fits up to 1100g of fries, 1600g of veggies, or 12 chicken drumsticks. The large basket also fits a whole 1.2kg chicken

    Time your dishes to finish together

    Time your dishes to finish together

    Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time

    Steam for tender, delicate texture

    Steam for tender, delicate texture

    Our Air Steam Technology ensures a good infusion of steam for your veggies, fish, dumplings, or bakes, achieving a tender and delicate texture without being soggy and watery. It preserves up to 87% more nutrient content than boiling ²

    Say goodbye to fat residue buildup

    Say goodbye to fat residue buildup

    Makes it easier to remove fat buildup from the large basket and around the heating tube with the automatic Steam Clean function ³

    Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app

    Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app

    Discover the Dual Basket Airfryer with personalised recipes on the HomeID app. Enjoy step-by-step guidance and access hundreds of delicious meals with tailored settings for your Airfryer

    For evenly cooked food without any burnt patches

    For evenly cooked food without any burnt patches

    The Airfrying and Steam function automatically creates the perfect cooking environment, preventing any overcooked areas ⁴

    Better texture for your ingredients

    Better texture for your ingredients

    90% of consumers are satisfied with the taste. Achieve the tenderness of steaming with the crispiness of airfrying using RapidAir Plus with Air Steam Technology ⁵

    Prepare tasty leftovers in no time

    Prepare tasty leftovers in no time

    Yesterday's dinner for lunch? Absolutely. The reheat function uses also steam to preserve moisture, making it perfect for reheating dishes like rice or lasagna that dry out in traditional airfryers or microwaves

    40% fat drains, flavor stays⁷

    40% fat drains, flavor stays⁷

    The basket keeps food separate from the fat collected in the pan as it cooks

    Shake reminder for better cooking results

    Shake reminder for better cooking results

    Our handy alerts will notify you when it's time to shake, so your meals cook evenly without overcooking or undercooking

    Make the most of your cooking with 12 presets and 19 different ways to cook

    Make the most of your cooking with 12 presets and 19 different ways to cook

    Set time and temperature to activate one of 19 cooking methods: steam, steam and airfry, reheat, bake, grill, roast, stirfry, and more. Or choose from 12 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking

    Save time and energy

    Save time and energy

    Cook up to 40% faster and save up to 80% energy when cooking with Philips Dual Basket Airfryer compared to your oven ⁶

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Color
      Silver
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2750 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Capacity
      9 L
      Heat-resistant
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Transparent lid
      No
      Interface
      Digital
      Cord length
      1 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      Yes
      Programs
      12
      Cooking methods
      • Simmering
      • Fry
      • Steam grill
      • Roast
      • Bake
      • Sautee
      • Steam roast
      • Dehydrate
      • Reheat for more liquid dishes
      • Steam
      • Stir fry
      • Stew
      • Steam bake
      • Cook from frozen
      • Defrost
      • Toast
      • Grill
      • One-pot cooking
      • Reheat
      Number of baskets
      2
      Removable basket
      Yes
      Timer
      up to 60 minutes
      Remote control
      No
      Technology
      RapidAir Plus
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      Yes
      Coolwall enclosure
      Yes
      Maximum temperature (°C)
      200°C
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 Years
      Single or dual basket
      Dual basket
      Connectivity
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      351
      Product Width
      382
      Product Height
      443
      Product Weight
      8.75 kg
      Product Dimension
      351 x 382 x 443 mm
      Package Length
      400
      Package Width
      390
      Package Height
      490
      Package Weight
      10.77 kg
      Package Dimension
      400 x 390 x 490 mm

    • Durability

      Case
      Sustainable package
      Manual
      100% recyclable

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    Reviews

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    • ¹ Compared to homemade fries prepared in a conventional deep fat fryer
    • ² External lab measurement, based on vitamin C content in broccoli
    • ³ For optimal results, use the steam-clean function in the large basket for 15 minutes after each use
    • ⁴ Comparison based on cooking a whole chicken for 80 minutes using steam & airfrying function vs air fryer function
    • ⁵ External taste test with 30 Airfryer users
    • ⁶ Internal lab measurement NA55x with sausages vs. using an A class oven. Results might vary per recipe
    • ⁷ Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw
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