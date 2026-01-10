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  • Stainless steel precision Stainless steel precision Stainless steel precision

    All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series 20 in 1 Trimmer

    MG9558/30

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Stainless steel precision

    Create your signature style with the ultimate grooming set for face, head, and body. This unique set combines our most advanced and durable trimmer with OneBlade, offering the precision and versatility needed to achieve the style you want.

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    All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series 20 in 1 Trimmer

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    Stainless steel precision

    Precise trim, sharp edges and convenient shave

    • The ultimate grooming set
    • 20in1: face, head & body
    • Premium precision comb
    • Unique OneBlade technology
    20 tools for all your grooming needs

    20 tools for all your grooming needs

    Our trimmer comes with 20 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair, and groom your body, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.

    An even trim at a precise length for your perfect look

    An even trim at a precise length for your perfect look

    Our premium precision comb, with 11 length settings in 0.2 mm steps from 1 to 3 mm, delivers maximum precision to trim to the exact length you want for your perfect look.

    Precise lines and sharp edges with OneBlade tech

    Precise lines and sharp edges with OneBlade tech

    The trimmer’s fast moving cutter (6000x per minute) powers through even the longest hair, with glide coating and rounded tips to protect your skin, so you can comfortably style and shave your beard. Clean up cheeks, chin and neck to shape your beard precisely.

    Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

    Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

    Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.

    Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

    Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

    With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.

    Add sharp and even definition to your final look

    Add sharp and even definition to your final look

    The trimmer’s multi-comb set comes with 27 length settings from 0.2mm up to 20mm in precise up to 0.2mm increments, so you can style your beard long or short.

    Trim body hair comfortably, even in sensitive areas

    Trim body hair comfortably, even in sensitive areas

    Experience a close and comfortable trim below the neck with our innovative new body blade. This specially designed trimmer features rounded tips that ensure a gentle touch, making it perfect for the most sensitive areas of your body.

    Achieve your hairstyle in less time

    Achieve your hairstyle in less time

    Thanks to the extra-wide 41mm stainless steel clipper which is designed to cut more with each stroke, you can now trim your hair 30% faster.*** Versatile and easy to use, you can perfect your look using the adjustable length settings with the 9mm, and 12mm wide combs.

    Get the details right

    Get the details right

    The nose/ear trimmer attachment removes unwanted nose and ear hair quickly and safely. Easily keep your eyebrows neat and tidy with the dedicated eyebrow comb.

    Powerful 4 week performance on a single charge*

    Powerful 4 week performance on a single charge*

    Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option**, for a powerful, continual trimming experience. OneBlade runs up to 30 minutes, so you have sufficient time to style and shave you beard.

    Comfortable and convenient grooming, wet or dry

    Comfortable and convenient grooming, wet or dry

    Being 100% showerproof you can use the grooming set both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.

    Always know when it's time to charge

    Always know when it's time to charge

    A battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full. So you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

    Easy to grip and control

    Easy to grip and control

    The premium stainless steel trimmer and OneBlade are easy to hold and maneuver with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Convenience
      • Cleaning brush
      • USB-A (no adapter included)
      Travel and storage
      Travel Pouch

    • Power

      Run time
      120 minutes
      Charging
      • 60 minutes
      • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
      Battery type
      Lithium Li-Ion
      Battery status
      • Charging indicator
      • Low battery indicator

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip

    • Service

      Warranty
      Up to 5 years****

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      100% shower proof
      Travel solution
      Travel lock attachment

    • Summary

      Body area
      Face, Hair & Body
      Tools & accessories
      20
      Length settings
      • 0.2 – 20 mm
      • 27
      Precision steps
      Control up to 0.2mm

    • Styling tools

      Specialized
      • Metal trimmer
      • Nose trimmer
      • OneBlade handle
      • OneBlade blade
      • Body trimmer
      • Wide hair clipper
      • Self-sharpening blades
      • BeardSense technology
      • Premium precision comb
      • OneBlade technology

    • Combs

      Adjustable
      • 3-7mm
      • 9-13 mm
      • 16-20 mm
      Hair
      • 9mm
      • 12mm
      Body
      • 3mm
      • 5mm
      Eyebrow
      6mm
      Premium precision comb
      1-3 mm
      Body intimate
      1mm
      Fading hair
      • 41mm L
      • 41mm R

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      Paper-based packaging
      User manual
      Paper from responsible sources

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    Reviews

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    • Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
    • * Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
    • ** Compared to the Philips All-in-One trimmer without the 41 mm cutting element
    • *** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
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