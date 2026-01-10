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    All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series 15 in 1 trimmer

    MG7935/15

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    One tool, ultimate precision

    Our All-in-One trimmer offers the versatility and precision you need with 15 quality tools designed for face, head and body. Self-sharpening blades stay as sharp as day 1 and the premium precision comb helps achieve look and style you want.

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    All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series 15 in 1 trimmer

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    One tool, ultimate precision

    For face, hair and body

    • 15in1: face, head & body
    • Premium precision comb
    • Self-sharpening steel blades
    • BeardSense technology
    15 tools for all your grooming needs

    15 tools for all your grooming needs

    Our trimmer comes with 15 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair, and groom your body, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.

    An even trim at a precise length for your perfect look

    An even trim at a precise length for your perfect look

    Our premium precision comb, with 11 length settings in 0.2 mm steps from 1 to 3 mm, delivers maximum precision to trim to the exact length you want for your perfect look.

    Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

    Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

    Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.

    Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

    Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

    With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.

    Add sharp and even definition to your final look

    Add sharp and even definition to your final look

    The trimmer’s multi-comb set comes with 26 length settings from 0.5mm up to 20mm in precise up to 0.2mm increments, so you can style your beard long or short. The detail trimmer’s narrow design also gives added precision to create sharp lines and fine details, while the metal trimmer cleans your cheeks, chin and neck to get your beard exactly how you like it.

    Trim body hair comfortably, even in sensitive areas

    Trim body hair comfortably, even in sensitive areas

    Experience a close and comfortable trim below the neck with our innovative new body blade. This specially designed trimmer features rounded tips that ensure a gentle touch, making it perfect for the most sensitive areas of your body.

    Clip your hair, your way

    Clip your hair, your way

    The trimmer’s multi-comb system allows you to choose length settings from 0.5mm to 20mm to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.

    Get the details right

    Get the details right

    The nose/ear trimmer attachment removes unwanted nose and ear hair quickly and safely. Easily keep your eyebrows neat and tidy with the dedicated eyebrow comb.

    Powerful 4 week performance on a single charge*

    Powerful 4 week performance on a single charge*

    Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option**, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

    100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

    100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

    Being 100% showerproof you can use the trimmer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.

    Stay aware for each shave and trim

    Stay aware for each shave and trim

    The battery indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, fully charged, or still charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and manoeuvre, providing you with the superior comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Convenience
      • Cleaning brush
      • USB-A (no adapter included)
      Travel and storage
      Simple pouch

    • Power

      Run time
      120 minutes
      Charging
      • 60 minutes
      • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
      Battery type
      Lithium Li-Ion
      Battery status
      • Charging indicator
      • Low battery indicator

    • Service

      Warranty
      Up to 5 years***

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      100% shower proof
      Travel solution
      Travel lock attachment

    • Summary

      Body area
      Face, Hair & Body
      Tools & accessories
      15
      Length settings
      • 0.5 – 20 mm
      • 26
      Precision steps
      Control up to 0.2mm

    • Styling tools

      Specialized
      • Metal trimmer
      • Nose trimmer
      • Detail trimmer
      • Body trimmer
      • Self-sharpening blades
      • BeardSense technology
      • Premium precision comb

    • Combs

      Adjustable
      • 3-7mm
      • 9-13 mm
      • 16-20 mm
      Body
      • 3mm
      • 5mm
      Stubble
      1mm
      Eyebrow
      6mm
      Premium precision comb
      1-3 mm
      Body intimate
      1mm

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      Paper-based packaging
      User manual
      Paper from responsible sources

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    • Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
    • * Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
    • ** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
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