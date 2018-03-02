MG3720/33
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 7 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want.See all benefits
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The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
The Philips Multigroom 3000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 7 attachments designed to conveniently style your facial hair and clip your hair.
Get a smooth, even cut on even the thickest hair. The body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades create clean, straight lines for a perfect finish.
Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.
Quickly touch up your face and hair with the five reinforced cutting guards for cuts at 1mm, 2mm, 3mm, 5mm, and 9mm.
This Philips trimmer gives you up to 60 minutes of cordless use from a single 16-hour charge.
Your face and body trimmer is simple to maintain, with non-corrosive blades and water-resistant guards for easy cleaning.
Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 3-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.
Create the look you want
Accessories
Power
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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