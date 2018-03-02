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  • All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer

    Multigroom series 3000 6-in-1, Face

    MG3710/33

    All-in-one trimmer

    Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 6 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want.

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    Multigroom series 3000 6-in-1, Face

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    All-in-one trimmer

    6-in-1 trimmer

    • 6 tools
    • Self-sharpening steel blades
    • Up to 60 min run time
    • Rinseable attachments
    Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

    Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

    The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

    Trim and style your face with 6 tools

    Trim and style your face with 6 tools

    This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.

    Trimmer edges beard and neck to complete your look

    Trimmer edges beard and neck to complete your look

    Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard and neck. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

    4 combs for trimming your face

    4 combs for trimming your face

    2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) and 2 beard combs (3,5 mm).

    60 minutes of runtime

    60 minutes of runtime

    This Philips trimmer gives you up to 60 minutes of cordless use from a single 16-hour charge.

    Easy to maintain attachments

    Easy to maintain attachments

    Your face and body trimmer is simple to maintain, with non-corrosive blades and water-resistant guards for easy cleaning.

    Store it and stay organized

    Store it and stay organized

    Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.

    3-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

    We back this Philips trimmer with a 3-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of tools
      6 tools
      Styling tools
      • Trimmer
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • 2 beard combs
      • 2 stubble combs
      Facial styling
      • Long beard
      • Short beard
      • Stubble look
      • Sharp lines
      • Detailed styling
      • Goatee

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Storage pouch
      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Charging
      16 hours full charge
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Low energy mode
      < 0.3 W
      Off mode (no attachments)
      < 0.1 W

    • Service

      3-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Self-sharpening blades
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Rinseable attachments
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed

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