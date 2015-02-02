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  • Precise edges and contours Precise edges and contours Precise edges and contours

    Multigroom series 1000 Ultra precise beard styler

    MG1100/16

    Precise edges and contours

    The Philips MULTIGROOM Series 1000 gives power & precision to trim, shape & shave facial hair. Trim & shape your beard evenly with the advanced DualCut trimmer & the combs. Define precise lines, edges & contours with the detail shaver.

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    Multigroom series 1000 Ultra precise beard styler

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    Precise edges and contours

    Trim, shape and shave for perfect facial style

    • DualCut precision trimmer
    • Detail shaver attachment
    • Fully washable, AA battery
    • 3 precision combs
    Detail trimmer for perfect facial details

    Detail trimmer for perfect facial details

    The 21mm precision trimmer helps you trim evenly & shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or mustache) with high control and visibility.

    Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

    Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

    Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.

    Detail shaver for perfect lines and contours

    Detail shaver for perfect lines and contours

    The skin-frienly 21mm detail foil shaver is designed to fit into small spaces with more precision than a blade, for a clean shave even in hard to reach areas.

    3 precision combs for an even trim of facial hair

    3 precision combs for an even trim of facial hair

    Trim and maintain the uniform length of your stubble, beard, goatee, sideburns and mustache with the 1mm, 3mm, and 5mm click-on precision combs.

    Easy but thorough cleaning

    Easy but thorough cleaning

    The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

    Brush for easy cleaning of the precision trimmer

    Brush for easy cleaning of the precision trimmer

    The brush keeps the blade clean after use.

    Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

    Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

    The textured handle gives you better grip and control when using your nose trimmer for men, and the on/off switch is positioned for easy operation.

    Ready to use

    Ready to use

    Start using your ear and nose trimmer right away, with the AA battery included in the box.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and never need to be oiled.

    The blades never need to be oiled

    The blades never need to be oiled

    No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush

    • Power

      Power supply
      AA battery

    • Design

      Handle
      Soft rubber grip
      Finishing
      Plastic and rubber
      Color
      Black and red

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Number of length settings
      4
      Precision beard trimmer
      21mm (13/16")
      Detail foil shaver
      21mm (13/16")
      3 precision beard combs
      1, 3, 5mm (1/32", 1/8", 3/16")

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed

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