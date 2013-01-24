Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

2000 Series

Humidifier wick filter

HU4102/20
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
  • NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification
    -{discount-value}

    2000 Series Humidifier wick filter

    HU4102/20
    Find support for this product

    NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification

    The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    2000 Series Humidifier wick filter

    NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification

    The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all filters-and-accessories

      NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification

      For Philips air humidifier series 2000

      • Hygienic humidification

      High water absorption and evaporation efficiency

      This 30mm (1.18inch) thick wick is made of natural fiber material, with 12 layer honeycomb structure 68,200 square centimeter (10,571 square inch) unfolded surface space, providing high water absorption and evaporation efficiency.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Particle CCM
        P4
        Formaldehyde CCM
        F4
        Toluene CCM
        T4

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        1.45OZ/0.041  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        6.17Oz/0.175  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        130x30x190
        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        135x80x250  mm

      • Replacement

        Humidifier wick
        3 Months

      • Country of origin

        Country of origin
        China

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.