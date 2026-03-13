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2 year warranty

All series

2000 Series Humidifier wick filter

Discontinued

Support

2000 SeriesHumidifier wick filter

HU4102/20

2000 Series Humidifier wick filter

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips Humidification filter

  • PDF file, 348.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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