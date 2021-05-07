Search terms

ProMix Hand blender

3000 Series

HR2520/01
    The Philips Hand Blender Series 3000 features a mighty 400W motor and ProMix advanced blending technology to quickly blend your favorite ingredients; from soups and smoothies, to purees and dips. All with a lightweight, ergonomic design. See all benefits

    The Philips Hand Blender Series 3000 features a mighty 400W motor and ProMix advanced blending technology to quickly blend your favorite ingredients; from soups and smoothies, to purees and dips. All with a lightweight, ergonomic design.

      Blend simply and smoothly in seconds

      Smooth and effortless everyday blending

      • 400 W
      • Beaker
      • White
      • Plastic
      Robust 400W motor

      Robust 400W motor

      With a strong 400W motor, you can power through your daily blending tasks for effortlessly smooth results.

      ProMix advanced blending technology

      ProMix advanced blending technology

      Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique and advanced blending technology. With a triangular-shaped blade design that creates optimal food flow as you blend, ensuring consistent and fast blending, time after time.

      Anti-splash design keeps mess to a minimum

      Anti-splash design keeps mess to a minimum

      The specially designed blade guard features a closed cage around it to keep mess to a minimum and protect you from any splash-back while you're blending.

      Slip-free ergonomic grip

      Slip-free ergonomic grip

      The strong grip of the hand blender has been specially designed to enable superior comfort and control. The ergonomic grip prevents slippage and minimizes any stress or tension on your hands while you're using it.

      Lightweight and slim for easy handling

      Lightweight and slim for easy handling

      The lightweight and slim design works in unison with the ergonmic grip to make the blender super easy and comfortable to handle.

      Transparent mixing tumbler

      Transparent mixing tumbler

      The transparent mixing tumbler is the perfect partner for your hand blender, with scaled measurements to help get your required ingredient quantities just right. The tumbler can be used for hot or cold food.

      Easy to clean under the tap

      Easy to clean under the tap

      The blending bar is easy to clean by simply rinsing it under running water.

      Compact size to store away neatly

      Compact size to store away neatly

      Thanks to its compact size, the hand blender can be neatly stored in a kitchen drawer, no need to keep it out on the counter top.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Power
        400  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        0.58  kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        67 x 67 x 372 mm

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Robust 400W motor
        • ProMix Technology
        • Special bar cage
        • Ergonomic Grip design
        • Easy to use button
        • Light Weight

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White
        Material of main body
        PP

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

