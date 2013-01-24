Home
Viva Collection

Chopper

HR1399/81
  • Enjoy homemade food any day Enjoy homemade food any day Enjoy homemade food any day
    Viva Collection Chopper

    HR1399/81
    Enjoy homemade food any day

    The Philips chopper let's you chop anything you want. From vegetables to tough nuts - all in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and durable glass bowl preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been this easy! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Chopper

    Enjoy homemade food any day

    The Philips chopper let's you chop anything you want. From vegetables to tough nuts - all in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and durable glass bowl preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been this easy! See all benefits

      Enjoy homemade food any day

      Perfectly chopped onions, tomatoes, herbs and more

      • 500 W
      • 1 L
      • Glass bowl
      • 2 blades
      Push button

      Push button

      Easy control with a single hand using the push button.

      Dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe

      All accessories are dishwasher safe to easily help you keep your versatile product clean

      Durable, 1 L glass bowl

      Durable, 1 L glass bowl

      Versatile

      Versatile

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Number of blades
        2
        Power
        500 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity chopper
        1 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Design

        Material knives
        Stainless steel
        Material bowl
        Glass
        Color(s)
        Black and silver
        Material housing
        Plastic ABS

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.