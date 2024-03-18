Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Chopper
Discontinued
Support
HR1399/81
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Chopper HR1399/81
User Manual Philips Chopper - English
All (5)
Can I still use the glass bowl safely if it is cracked?
Can I remove discoloration on the plastic parts on my Philips chopper?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
What amounts can I process with the Philips chopper?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?
My Philips Chopper stops due to a blocked blade unit
My Philips chopper does not work
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you