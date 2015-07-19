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  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

    ThermoProtect Ionic Hairdryer

    HP8233/03

    Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

    Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features include ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature, Ionic Care & TurboBoost.

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    ThermoProtect Ionic Hairdryer

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    Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

    with massaging diffuser & 11mm styling nozzle.

    • 2200W
    • ThermoProtect setting
    • with massaging volume diffuser
    • Ionic Care
    Elegant, feminine design emphasising performance and quality

    Elegant, feminine design emphasising performance and quality

    This hairdryer embodies a modern, sophisticated approach to design. Soft, fluid contours and elongated proportions subtly communicate femininity while precision detailing and high quality materials and finishes are evidence of the product’s superior performance.

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

    Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

    This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

    Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.

    Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

    Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

    The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

    Ultra slim styling nozzle of 11mm for precision styling

    Ultra slim styling nozzle of 11mm for precision styling

    The ultra thin styling nozzle concentrates the flow of hair through the 11mm nozzle for precision styling on specific areas. Great for touch ups or to set your style.

    Turbo boost for extra fast drying

    Turbo boost for extra fast drying

    The turbo boost button increases the airflow, to dry your hair even quicker.

    Maximizes volume & boosts curls while gently massaging scalp

    Maximizes volume & boosts curls while gently massaging scalp

    The asymmetric massaging diffuser has a unique asymmetric design that is contoured to the head, making it easier and more intuitive to use. The diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, drying hair more healthy, boosting volume and reducing frizz while the addition of massage helps stimulate the scalp and improve hair vitality. For best results, hold close to the crown and root area and let the diffuser’s massaging textured pins encourage volume, add bounce and shape curls.

    Cool Shot sets your style

    Cool Shot sets your style

    A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

    Removeable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

    Removeable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

    The removeable air flow filter of your hairdryer is easy to maintain. Simply click off to clean. Doing this regularly will prevent build up of dust and hair that can affect drying performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight & dimensions

      A-Box Dimensions
      • Length = 63cm
      • Width = 35cm
      • Height = 25cm
      A-Box Weight
      6.3kg
      Product size
      • Width = 22cm
      • Height =31cm
      • Length = 10cm
      F-Box Dimensions
      • Depth = 11cm
      • Height = 23cm
      • Width = 31cm
      F-Box weight
      1kg
      Product weight (excl. pack)
      0.6kg

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2200  W
      Color/finishing
      Glossy Black & Purple gradient
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Wattage
      2200  W
      Motor
      DC Motor
      Housing material
      PC

    • Features

      Ceramic coating
      Ceramic Element
      Foldable handle
      No
      Diffuser
      Massaging volume diffuser
      Cool shot
      Yes
      Dual voltage
      No
      Travel pouch
      No
      Ion conditioning
      Yes
      Hanging loop
      Yes
      Number of attachments
      2
      Nozzle / Concentrator
      Ultra slim styling 11mm nozzle
      Turbo Boost
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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