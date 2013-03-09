2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6581/00
Reveal your skin's perfection
Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes Wet&Dry precision epilator, shaving head with comb and smart tweezers
Wet & dry
Deluxe edition
This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.
For wet and dry usage.
2.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Has1990
09/03/2013
United Kingdom
Best Epilator I Have Used
I have been waxing legs, under arms and bikini area for years now, and i started to get bored doing it as i personally thought it was a slow process and i preferred doing it myself at home, i have always thought about buying an epilator and i had come across this one as i was looking for an expensive one and one that that can be used in the bath/shower. I used it for the first time today, and it really wasn't as painful as i thought it was going to be!! i was very surprised, it was probably because i used it under the shower as well, and the precision epilator that came with it was excellent for my under arm, as i find that area very sensitive. Pain rating for my legs/thigh 2/5 Pain rating for underarm 3/5 (bear in mind everyone is different)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator
Mich76
29/09/2013
United Kingdom
Good but not as good others
I have had other brands previously and thought I would try a different one. But I am not that impressed. It doesn't remove short hairs very well and does tend to leave some long hairs meaning you have to keep going over an area, and I have very fine fair hair. Once you have gone over an area a few times it does clear quite well, but doesn't last that long. In the summer I have to use it once a week but prefer the results to shaving which would probably be easier and quicker.
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator
S2017
30/11/2017
United Kingdom
Epilator head broke on second use
I have always sworn by my previous Philips epilators and thought I'd treat myself to a wet-dry one! It all looked great and worked reasonably well on first use. On second use the epilator head started sticking (the head itself not the motor), and it has not stopped doing so, making it pretty useless. Not impressed. Will be returning for refund or exchange.
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/03 Epilator
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/03 Epilator