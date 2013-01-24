Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

SatinPerfect

Epilator

HP6581/00
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Reveal your skin's perfection Reveal your skin's perfection Reveal your skin's perfection
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    SatinPerfect Epilator

    HP6581/00
    Find support for this product

    Reveal your skin's perfection

    Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes Wet&Dry precision epilator, shaving head with comb and smart tweezers See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SatinPerfect Epilator

    Reveal your skin's perfection

    Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes Wet&Dry precision epilator, shaving head with comb and smart tweezers See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all epilators

      Reveal your skin's perfection

      Epilator with Skin Perfect system

      • Wet & dry
      • Deluxe edition
      Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

      Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

      This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair

      Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

      Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

      This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.

      Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

      Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

      For wet and dry usage.

      Wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke

      Wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke

      Our extra wide epilation head provides you with optimal hair removal in each stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes.

      Active lift and massage attachment removes flat-lying hairs

      Active lift and massage attachment removes flat-lying hairs

      Active hair lift and massage attachment removes fine, flat-lying hairs and soothes the skin

      Shaving head perfectly follows contours for a smooth shave

      Shaving head perfectly follows contours for a smooth shave

      Detachable shaving head perfectly folows the contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with trimming comb.

      Precision epilator gently removes hair in sensitive areas

      Precision epilator gently removes hair in sensitive areas

      A convenient and precise solution for sensitive body parts.

      Luxury additional portable tweezers with light and mirror

      Luxury additional portable tweezers with light and mirror

      Tweezers in an elegant case, with integrated light and mirror, ideal for eyebrows

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        2 speed settings
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        yes
        Detachable shaving head
        yes
        Storage pouch
        yes
        Opti-light
        Yes

      • Comfortable epilation

        Cordless
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet and dry use
        Yes

      • Sensitive area solutions

        Wet & Dry precision epilator
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Number of catching points
        32
        Number of discs
        17
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        1173
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        1360
        Voltage
        13 400mA  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.