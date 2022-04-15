Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Hair removal
All series
SatinPerfect Epilator
Discontinued
Support
HP6581/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual - English
All (4)
Can epilating damage lymphatic vessels in my armpit?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
What batteries should I use with my smart tweezers?
My Philips Epilator is noisy
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you