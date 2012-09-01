Search terms

EN
AR

SatinPerfect

Epilator

HP6570/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    SatinPerfect Epilator

    HP6570/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

    SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured tweezers remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SatinPerfect Epilator

    Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

    SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured tweezers remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks! See all benefits

    Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

    SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured tweezers remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SatinPerfect Epilator

    Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

    SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured tweezers remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Epilators

      Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

      • Luxury for legs

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast epilation, long lasting

        Active hair lifter
        Yes
        Extra wide head
        Yes
        Ergonomically shaped head
        Yes
        Ceramic textured discs
        Yes
        Speed control
        Yes
        Opti-light
        Yes
        Optimal performance cap
        Yes
        Skin stretcher
        Yes

      • Comfortable epilation

        Gentleness system
        Yes
        Two speed settings
        Yes

      • Convenience and hygiene

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Washable epilation head
        Yes
        Luxury pouch
        Yes

      • Technical facts

        Catching actions per minute
        81.600
        Colour
        Green
        Number of catching points
        32
        Rotations per minute
        2550
        Mains -epilator
        Yes
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Voltage
        100-240 V
        Wattage
        16

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.