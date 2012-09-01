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Discontinued

SatinPerfectEpilator

HP6570/10

Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured tweezers remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!

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Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

  • Luxury for legs

Textured ceramic tweezers gently remove even finest hairs

Textured ceramic tweezers gently remove even finest hairs

Textured ceramic tweezers effectively grip hair and avoid even finest hairs from slipping through the discs

Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

Extra wide epilation head encounters and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes

Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin

Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process

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