2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6570/10
Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks
SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured tweezers remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!
Luxury for legs
Textured ceramic tweezers effectively grip hair and avoid even finest hairs from slipping through the discs
Extra wide epilation head encounters and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process
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