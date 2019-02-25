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  • Light Snack Kit XXL Light Snack Kit XXL Light Snack Kit XXL

    Airfryer Accessory Light Snack Kit XXL

    HD9954/01

    Light Snack Kit XXL

    With this special Philips Airfryer Light snack kit, you can you can make all your favorite snacks in a healthy way. Enjoy healthy home-made veggie snacks, dry fruits and more.

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    Airfryer Accessory Light Snack Kit XXL

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    See all Airfryer accessories

    Light Snack Kit XXL

    Accessories to master Airfryer snacks

    • 1x snack cover
    • 1x tongs
    Prepare your favorite snacks with the snack cover

    Prepare your favorite snacks with the snack cover

    Prepare your favorite snacks using the snack cover. Enjoy healthy veggie snacks like kale, beets or dry fruits and also chicken wings or pork belly in an easy and quick way.

    Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs

    Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs

    Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs for maximum convenience and dexterity.

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    You can safely put the snack cover and tongs in your dishwasher making them easier to re-use.

    Snack cover with foldable legs for easy storage

    Snack cover with foldable legs for easy storage

    Fold the legs of the snack cover for easy storage.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Stainless steel

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/a
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      220
      Product Width
      220
      Product Height
      86
      Product Weight
      0.59 kg
      Package Length
      240
      Package Width
      240
      Package Height
      90
      Package Weight
      0.74 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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