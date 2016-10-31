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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9623/34
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9623/34
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9623/34

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Thanks to patented TurboStar technology

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

  • TurboStar

  • Low fat fryer

  • Black, 1425W, 0.8kg

Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”

Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

Fry, bake, grill and roast your favorite foods at home

Fry, bake, grill and roast your favorite foods at home

Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

  2. versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries

  3. measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness