[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Due to health reasons I am unable to use oil in my cooking, Luckily the Phillips AirFryer can be used with NO oil. Let's be honest you are not going to get "Roast" Potatoes but you will get a potato which is crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy in the middle and NO oil is needed, You are not going to get "Deep Fried" Chips but you will get crispy chips with soft insides with no oil used in about 18min. I've cooked Chicken with smoked paprika in about 15min that taste as good as any I've had. The basket is easily removed and cleaned as is the main pan. I am trying many new recipes which you can access via the cookbook guide that comes with it or via the easy to use APP that Phillips have made available with 220 recipes, I may not try them all but I'll give it a go