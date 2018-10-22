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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/44
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/44
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/44
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/44
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/44
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/44
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9621/44

4.7

| (19) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Thanks to patented TurboStar technology

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

  • TurboStar

  • Low fat fryer

  • Black, 1425W, 0.8kg

Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”

Detachable parts- dishwasher safe

Detachable parts- dishwasher safe

The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

19

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

22/10/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This fryer is so easy to use

Really simple to use. It's easy to clean. Also it smart to look at. The food is always good to eat,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

31/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product, stylish and compact

Wish we had bought one a long time ago. Spent a while researching different fryers and was persuaded to opt for the Phillips Airfryer. We are very pleased with it and would recommend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

10/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A little oven on the side

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I was first interested in this as a healthier way of still enjoying chips and other fried foods and it does a good job of cooking them. They come out crisp and taste really good. It has come with another advantage that I found by searching online for other things to cook in it and that is for 'oven' cooking on really hot days without adding much to the heat of the house as the big oven does. The main flaw I can find in this product is the size of the cooking space but that can be got around by cooking more than once or making portions smaller which is actually another health benefit on top of the less oil to fry!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

  2. versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries

  3. measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness