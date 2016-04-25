GC612/36
Professional results for all garments
Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology, the new ProTouch garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance to give you professional results for years to come!*See all benefits
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The innovative PureSteam technology is fundamentally different from other steamers. With up to 3 bar pump pressure, it generates powerful steam which penetrates deep into the garments, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Other steamers are easy to lose steam performance over time due to scale build-up, even if you clean it regularly. With the innovative PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam. This prevents scale from building up. It is so effective that the steam is powerful for years to come*.
Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. With our new PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam, so you don't need to worry about it.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.
The Precision tips of the steamer head enable you to reach the challenging areas, such as the collar, the shoulder, and the in-between buttons, giving you precise results.
When the water runs out, the power light will start blinking to remind you. If the product hasn't been used for another 8 minutes, it will go to standby mode automatically, ensuring safety.
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.
The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.
Easy to use
Accessories included
Technology
Fast crease removal
Scale management
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