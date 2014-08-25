2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed for perfection
This new Philips Azur steam iron comes with the unique Ionic Deepsteam function giving you the best results on tough creases like cotton and linen. Together with its optimized weight and design this iron is designed for perfect results.
Ironing brand
Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Safety Auto Off
2600 Watts
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.
The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.
Awards
4.0
of 5
12
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
jlg1971
25/08/2014
United Kingdom
Excellent
my old iron went wrong, I bought a new iron yesterday (from a different manufacturer) it was useless, like pushing a warm toffee across my shirts. I returned that iron to the store today and purchased the Philips Azure, a complete dream to use, there is no effort in manoeuvring the iron, it leaves my shirts crisply finished with no creases, even works well around the buttons. I would highly recommended this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Lionness2014
20/03/2014
United Kingdom
This product has great features
I have only used the iron once so far. It's the most expensive iron I've ever bought but I am very pleased with it on first impressions.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
cosyboy
19/01/2014
United Kingdom
easy to use.plenty of steam.
very very good steam iron. worth every penny.easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron