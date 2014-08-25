I bought this Iron as a replacement for my Philips Azure Ionic GC4641 which lasted me 5 years without problem but was showing it's age and needed to be replaced. The GC4870 is another good Iron from Philips, it heats up quickly, produces the right amount of steam and generally helps speed up the chore of Ironing. One distinct improvement is the position and function of the Ionic Steam control. on this model the button is on the tope of the handle and has an on / off function which is far better than the trigger mechanism used on the previous model which had to be held in to produce Ionic Steam. Two VERY small items that could do with improvement: 1. The side openning filling seems to be designed for left handed people making it akward to fill if you are right handed. 2. The temperature dial is moulded in black plastic and this makes it difficult to see what temperature has been set if your vision is not perfect. From what I have seen, so far, I am very happy to recommend this Iron.