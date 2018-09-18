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  • Standard Product Photo Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron GC4810/27
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron GC4810/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron GC4810/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron GC4810/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron GC4810/27
  • Standard Product Photo Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron GC4810/27
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron GC4810/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron GC4810/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron GC4810/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron GC4810/27

Discontinued

AZUR 2-in-1Cordless steam iron

GC4810/27

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Freedom of motion, freedom of choice

No more compromise between freedom and results. Iron with Azur FreeMotion as usual, just without the cord. Charge the iron on the base while you rearrange a garment. Tough creases? Switch easily to corded mode to have continuous power flow.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Powerful steam, with or without cord

Freedom of motion, freedom of choice

  • 30 g/min; 160 g steam boost

  • Anodilium Soleplate

  • 2000 Iron Watts

2-in-1: great cordless iron and a powerful steam iron in one

2-in-1: great cordless iron and a powerful steam iron in one

2-in-1 function gives you a powerful cordless steam iron, which can be easily converted into a corded steam iron. Enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement in the cordless mode without changing your ironing pattern: the iron will charge itself on the docking station while you rearrange the garment. Though fabric? Switch to the corded mode and iron as with any other steam iron.

Steam boost up to 160 g

Steam boost up to 160 g

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

18/09/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It's awesome product

I have this iron since past ten years and it is awesome product. But now it's got spoilt , but I want these same product

This review was made for AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron

This review was made for AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron

06/04/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great - no cord to get in the way

Used to have one of these steam generating irons, but after two that have only lasted a few years, decided to go back to a normal iron. great performance and to not have the cord creasing up shirt where you have already ironed is such a plus ....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron

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