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  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam Quick crease removal with the power of steam Quick crease removal with the power of steam

    Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer

    GC332/86

    Quick crease removal with the power of steam

    This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron. This model has a heated plate and 2-in-1 function enabling horizontal steaming.

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    Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer

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    See all Garment Steamer

    Quick crease removal with the power of steam

    Ideal for difficult to iron clothes and travel

    • 1200 W
    • Heated plate
    • Automatic continuous steam
    • Brush and storage pouch
    2-in-1: vertical and horizontal steaming function

    2-in-1: vertical and horizontal steaming function

    2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming function allows you to achieve even better results with your garment steamer. Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board, or give them a really crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to it's unique internal design this Steam&Go 2-in-1 will generate powerful continuous steam even in horizontal position, so now you can also steam your soft furniture and bed linen.

    SmartFlow heated steam plate for great results

    SmartFlow heated steam plate for great results

    SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a coating that enables good gliding and corrosion resistance.

    Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

    Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

    Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

    Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

    Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

    The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

    No ironing board needed

    No ironing board needed

    By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

    Detachable water tank for easier filling

    Detachable water tank for easier filling

    Detachable water tank for easier filling.

    Fast heat up time

    Fast heat up time

    The steamer is ready to use within seconds.

    Ergonomic design for handheld operation

    Ergonomic design for handheld operation

    The handheld steamer is light and comfortable to use thanks to the ergonomic and compact design. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam.

    Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

    Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

    Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

    Removes cigarette, food and body odors

    Removes cigarette, food and body odors

    Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

    Brush accessory for a smooth finish

    Brush accessory for a smooth finish

    Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

    Exclusive storage bag for easy storage

    Exclusive storage bag for easy storage

    Use the supplied storage bag to store the handheld steamer after usage or to take along with you during your travels.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Brush
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of iron
      0.72  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      38 x 12 x 15  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      34.7 x 12.5 x 9.5  cm

    • Easy to use

      Refill any time
      Yes
      Heat up time
      < 1  minute(s)
      Safe for all fabrics
      Even for delicates like silks
      Water tank capacity
      60  ml
      Power cord length
      2  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      24  g/min
      Power
      1200  W
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      SmartFlow steam plate
      Yes

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    • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.
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