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Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2930/36

4

| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • Steam 35g/min;120g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 2300 Watts

Powerful steam for fast ironing

Powerful steam for fast ironing

This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

120 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

120 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The iron's 120 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

3
2

06/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great iron

I love this iron. It gets creases out a treat, is easy to fill. Sometimes the cord gets in the way a bit. It gets into corners and between buttons well. Recommended.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron

06/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great iron

I love this iron. It gets creases out a treat, is easy to fill. Sometimes the cord gets in the way a bit. It gets into corners and between buttons well. Recommended.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron

01/02/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

dashing away with the smoothing iron

I needed a new steam iron that was light, reached into tight corners and wouldn't run out of steam in a hurry. The added bonus was the generous length of no-tangle flex which rotated 360 degrees, so I am very pleased. This will do fine until a fully automatic one is invented!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron

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