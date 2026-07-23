Ready to use in seconds: no board, no wait, no mess.

Powerful enough for full ironing sessions, yet ready in seconds for a last-minute touch-up, the compact Philips OneTurn makes garment care effortless. No setup, no waiting, just crisp, wrinkle-free results whenever you need them. The Soft Ironing Board features a board-inspired shape, a large ironing surface and an advanced 4-layer construction providing enhanced support, stability and moisture management for a more comfortable ironing experience. Foldable and easy to store thanks to its integrated Velcro strap, can be used both vertically and horizontally to suit different garments needs.⁴