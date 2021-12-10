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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeed PlusSteam iron

GC2145/26

4.4

| (53) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

1 award

Fast from start to finish

EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Speeds up your ironing in 3 ways

Fast from start to finish

  • 2100 W

  • 110g steam boost

  • 30g/min continuous steam

  • Ceramic soleplate

2100 W to heat up quickly

2100 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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4.4

of 5

53

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

10/12/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

GREAT IRON

I didn't realise I had had this for 3 years - It's been GREAT & I wanted to buy an exact replacement, but sadly it is no longer available..I'm disabled & have dropped it many times. Sadly on cleaning the carpet from the base I have ruined it! Lets hope the replacement I bought is as good. "Philips Steam Iron 5000 Series, 2400 W Power, 40 g/min Continuous Steam, 180 g Steam Boost, SteamGlide Plus, DST5020/26, Blue "

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/39 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/39 Steam iron

04/09/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Light and speedy

Love this iron it is light even with a full tank and irons creases out brilliantly without using the extra steam button also easy to use I can honestly say this is one of the best irons I have bought.glad my old one gave up! THANKYOU PHILIPS. I fully reccomend this iron.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron

04/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Iron

From someone who dislikes Ironing, this Iron makes the process a lot easier. The steam that is generated makes the creases so much easier to come out. And the Iron really does glide across my shirts! Overall - a great product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2147/49 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2147/49 Steam iron

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