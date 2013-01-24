Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles

Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 2 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.97% of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria and viruses. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.