PowerPro Compact

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9350/61
  Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5
    Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

    The new Philips PowerPro Compact vacuum cleaner delivers remarkable cleaning results, thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and MultiClean nozzle. The dust container is designed for hygienic emptying. See all benefits

      Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

      Compact, yet powerful

      • 1800 W
      • EPA 10 filter
      • 1.5 L

      PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 5 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the air inlet design. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air. 3) The optimized exit blades separate dirt from the cyclone and into the dust bucket.

      EPA10 filter for healthy air

      The pleated EPA filter has a large surface and good filtration performance. It can catches small dust particles and in combination with the cyclonic flow, this prevents the filter from clogging fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.

      ActiveLock couplings to easily adjust to each cleaning task

      The ActiveLock couplings allow you to easily connect and disconnect the different nozzles and accessories from the telescopic tube while cleaning.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      The vacuum cleaner is designed with a soft dusting brush, which is coveninently integrated in the handle of the appliance, always ready to use.

      New Multi Clean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

      The new Multi Clean nozzle delivers a thorough cleanining on all types of floors. The nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure a good pick-up of even the fine dust.

      Large wheels for smooth motion control

      The large rear wheels enable smooth motion control.

      1800 W motor for strong suction power

      1800 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

      You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        37  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1500  W
        Input power (max)
        1800  W
        Sound power level
        82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        350  W
        Vacuum (max)
        33  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Cord length
        6  m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock

      • Design

        Color
        Deep black

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1.5  L
        Exhaust filter
        EPA 10 filter
        Motor filter
        Washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        MultiClean nozzle

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        410 x 281 x 247  mm
        Weight of product
        4.5  kg
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        525 x 320 x 315  mm

            • Compared to PowerPro Compact FC8471/01

