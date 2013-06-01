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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerformerPro Vacuum cleaner with bag FC9184/01
  • Find your model number - export Philips
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerformerPro Vacuum cleaner with bag FC9184/01
  • Find your model number - export Philips

Discontinued

PerformerProVacuum cleaner with bag

FC9184/01

Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up*

With its powerful 2100W motor and specially designed dust chamber, Philips PerformerPro vacuum cleaner maintains high airflow, giving you the highest suction power. For great cleaning results, even as the bag fills up!*

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with 2100W motor and 5L dust capacity

Highest suction power, even as the bag fills up*

  • 2100 W

  • HEPA 12 filter

  • 5L

2100 Watt motor generating max. 475W suction power

2100 Watt motor generating max. 475W suction power

2100 W motor generates max. 475W suction power for excellent cleaning results.

New 3-in-1 TriActive nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust

New 3-in-1 TriActive nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust

The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It picks up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its left and right side air channels.

EPA 12 filter with 99.5% filtration of dust

EPA 12 filter with 99.5% filtration of dust

This special outlet filter captures 99.5% of the dust before the air is blown back into your room, ensuring a clean, dust-free, environment.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Suction power tested in accordance with international standard IEC 60312-1, tested by external test institute SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH (Philips Consumer LifeStyle B.V., August 2012)