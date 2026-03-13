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2 year warranty

All series

PerformerPro Vacuum cleaner with bag

Discontinued

Support

PerformerProVacuum cleaner with bag

FC9184/01

PerformerPro Vacuum cleaner with bag

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips PerformerPro Vacuum cleaner with bag FC9184/01 - English

  • MSWORD file, 161.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips PerformerPro Vacuum cleaner with bag FC9184/01

  • PDF file, 954.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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