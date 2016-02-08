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  • 3 cleaning actions in one go 3 cleaning actions in one go 3 cleaning actions in one go

    TriActive+ multi-purpose nozzle

    FC8075/01

    3 cleaning actions in one go

    The unique TriActive+ nozzle performs 3 cleaning actions in one go, to deliver a high cleaning performance. The nozzle is suitable for use on all types of floors, and has a universal fitting thanks to the connection adapter provided.

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    TriActive+ multi-purpose nozzle

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    3 cleaning actions in one go

    with side brushes and large front opening

    • Suitable for all floors
    • Universal fitting
    • With connection adapter
    Large front opening for big crumbs

    Large front opening for big crumbs

    The TriActive+ nozzle picks up more big particles due to its large front opening.

    Side brushes to clean along walls

    Side brushes to clean along walls

    The TriActive+ nozzle is equipped with soft brushes on the sides, to improve the cleaning performance alongside walls and furniture.

    Soleplate designed for high dust pick-up

    Soleplate designed for high dust pick-up

    The TriActive+ nozzle is equipped with a special soleplate design, to maximize the dust removal on carpets and hard floors.

    Suction power from 3 directions

    Suction power from 3 directions

    The TriActive+ nozzle has air channels that allow dust removal from the front of nozzle, as well as from the side. With one stroke, dust is being removed from 3 directions.

    Suitable for all hard floors and carpets

    Suitable for all hard floors and carpets

    The nozzle is suitable to operate on all types of floors: hard floors (parquet, tiles, vinyl) and especially carpets.

    A connection adapter makes the nozzle universally fitting

    A connection adapter makes the nozzle universally fitting

    The nozzle is provided together with a connection adapter. Thus, it is compatible with Philips, Miele, Electrolux, AEG, Bosch, Siemens, Samsung, Rowenta, Hoover, LG, Panasonic, Zelmer models and many other vacuum cleaners with 32 or 35 mm connection.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessory specifications

      Number of adaptors
      1
      Number of nozzles
      1

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      • Universal
      • Conical

    • Suitable for

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