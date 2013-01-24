Home
Replacement Kit

FC8074/01
  Replacement kit for Performer Compact
    Replacement Kit

    FC8074/01
    Replacement kit for Performer Compact

    Original replacement kit for the Philips Performer Compact range. The kit contains 3 dust bags, 1 air freshener and the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Compatible Products

      Replacement kit for Performer Compact

      Philips Original dust bags and filter replacements

      • 3x dust bags (s-bag® CLP)
      • 1x Super Clean Air filter
      • 1x motor inlet filter
      The kit contains 3 x s- bag® Classic Long Performance original dust bags. This original Philips dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high performance level and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.

      The Super Clean Air filter captures the finest dust before the air is blown out of the vacuum cleaner, for a dust-free home and clean, healthy air. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      The kit contains 1 x motor inlet filter (foam). This filter prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        3
        Super Clean Air filter
        1
        Motor filter
        1

      • Suitable for

        Performer Compact
        FC8383 - FC8389

