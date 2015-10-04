FC8063/01
Renew for perfect performance
Renew for perfect performance to continue getting the best cleaning experience every day.See all benefits
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Replace every 6 months to maintain an optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.
The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt and stains effectively and thoroughly.
The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove.
Accessory specifications
Suitable for
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